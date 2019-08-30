|
|
In Loving Memory of
Veronica Burke
1987 - 2018
God saw you were getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So he put his arms
around you and whispered, "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
We miss you and love you always,
Mom, Gigi, Jr.
& family
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019