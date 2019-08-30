Resources
Veronica Burke

1987 - 2018

God saw you were getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So he put his arms

around you and whispered, "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.

We miss you and love you always,

Mom, Gigi, Jr.

& family
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019
