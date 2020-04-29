I will miss my sister Ronnie so very much. She lived her life as she saw fit and hopefully enjoyed it! Ronnie was loved by all who knew her, especially her family. I can not believe that the last time I visited her in the hospital would be the last time I would ever she her again.. REST IN PEACE, until we meet again. I didn't forget DJ. Our sisterly love does not end with death..LOVE YOU FOREVER.

Gerry Bender