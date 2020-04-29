|
Veronica Castelucci
Marlboro - Veronica (nee Wassong), 72 a resident of Marlboro, NJ for over 40 years, passed away from complications of Lymphoma on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Veronica was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ, and predeceased by her parents Wilfred & Evelyn Wassong. She graduated from Hoboken High School and attended Rutgers University and New Jersey City University. Before retiring Ronnie worked as a teaching assistant for CPC High Point School in Morganville for over 25 years.
Veronica is survived by her husband of 47 years Joseph Castellucci of Marlboro and a loving mother to her 3 sons Joseph Jr., Paul (Kelli) of Millstone, and Andrew (Laura) of Hamilton. Veronica was a proud & loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren; Adrianna, Isabella, Sawyer, Andrew, Camden & Silvio. Ronnie had 5 siblings, Wilfred (Gina), Evelyn (predeceased), Kenneth (Roseann), Geraldine Bender(Robert), Maureen Cappiello (Daniel). Ronnie was a devoted wife to her husband, and mother to her three boys, and was extremely proud of each of them. Ronnie was a loving mother in law to her two cherished girls, Laura and Kelli. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, God mother to her nephew Stephen, and her niece Ashely. Family was most important to Ronnie, and she lived for family gatherings and adored her grandchildren very much. Her grandchildren loved her so dearly they created a special name just for her, Meeka. Ronnie was a very special grandmother, and dedicated her life to spending quality time, making crafts, baking, dancing, swimming, and pretty much doing whatever they asked her to. Ronnie never missed a school function, sporting event, dance, graduation or ceremony, she was so proud of her grandchildren, and made them each feel special in their own way.
Ronnie was a parishioner of St. Gabriel's Church, Marlboro and she had a great love and faith in the Lord. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, and road trips with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
A private prayer service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum Chapel followed by an entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the future. To leave an online condolence please visit http://www.freemansfh.com. Memorial donation may be made in Ronnie's honor to the Monmouth County SPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020