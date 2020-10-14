Veronica Elizabeth Davidson
Princeton, NJ - Veronica Davison, 93, of Princeton, NJ formerly of Spring Lake, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9th at Princeton Medical Center. Born and raised in the Bronx, Veronica was a lifelong educator who retired from teaching in the New York City public school system where she worked for over forty years. Most recently she taught at PS5 in Staten Island. Veronica loved the arts and had annual tickets to the New York City Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera. She was a world traveler whose adventures included skiing throughout Europe, sailing on the Queen Elizabeth II, visiting the cities of Russia and exploring Alaska. She was a graduate of The Academy of Mount Saint Ursula in the Bronx, and she earned a BA in Education from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY, a Masters in Education from Fordham University at Lincoln Center. Additionally, she completed doctoral work in education at Teachers College, Columbia University. She was a loving mother and beloved "Nana" who was extremely devoted to her family. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and frequently marched in the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade. Veronica was predeceased by Walter Davison, her loving husband of 30 years, her parents John and Theresa Daly and her two brothers James and Jack Daly. She is survived by her two daughters: Julia Firestone of Paradise Valley, Arizona and her husband Nicholas and Veronica Varga of Sarasota, FL and her husband Brian. She is also survived by the grandchildren who adored her: Jack, Stephen, Olivia, Isabelle, Cecilia and Ian as well as her two sisters Eileen Donohue and Anne Fay.
A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17 at 10:30 AM at Saint Catharine's Church, 201 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ. Committal to follow at Saint Anne Cemetery, Wall Township. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
.
*Due to the COVID-19 virus executive orders there are capacity limitation and masks and social distancing are mandatory.