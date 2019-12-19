|
Veronica Fitzpatrick
Toms River - Veronica M. Fitzpatrick, 92, of Toms River, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Hampton Ridge Health care, Toms River, Born in Jersey City, N.J. She live there until moving to Keansburg and moved to Toms River.
Veronica was predeceased by her husband, Francis V. Fitzpatrick, 1985.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Oberwanowicz and her husband, Alfred, Barbra Godsil, Patrica Szymanski and her husband, Charles. She has 3 grandchildren, James Ruttler, Lisa Barbiero and Robert Godsil. She also has 8 great grandchildren, Friends and extended family.
Visitation will be Sunday 12-3 pm at Carmona Bolen Home for
Funerals, 66 Lacy Road, Whiting, N.J.
Funeral services will be held Monday 10 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019