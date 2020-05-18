Veronica Ganley
Freehold - Veronica "Seton" Ganley, 79, of Freehold passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Seton was born and raised in West Orange and had lived in Parsippany before settling in Freehold Township in 1969 where she raised her family. A woman of faith, she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Freehold. After losing the love of her life, Tom in 1986, she began her second chapter, a career at the FBI, Fort Monmouth as an Intelligence Analyst, retiring in 2002. After retirement, she volunteered at CentraState Medical Center and also was very active in her community at Surrey Downs.
She was a wonderful mother to her four children, and a second mother to their friends, and was fondly known as Mrs. G. She created a home where everyone was welcome. Seton hosted holidays and gatherings that became traditions that everyone looked forward to. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend, and loved by everyone that knew her. She had a fantastic sense of humor and more importantly found humor in difficult times.
Most people who knew Seton would be surprised to know she was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the NY Giants. She enjoyed a good book, crosswords puzzles, her grandkids sporting events and activities, and spending time with her friends who adored her, especially her best pal and partner in crime, Pat McAllister.
Most often, "Nannie" wanted nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren. While her family grieves her loss, they choose to honor her spirit sharing memories and laughter.
Seton was predeceased by her mother, Mary Anita Fergus in 1985; her father, Thomson L. Fergus in 2000 and his wife, Ruth M. Fergus in 2011; a brother, William E Fergus in 2016; and her husband, Thomas M Ganley, Sr. in 1986. She is survived by her adoring children, Thomas M. Ganley, Jr. and his wife, Pam of Wall, Tara Vazquez and her husband, Joseph of Howell, Megan Ekberg and her husband, Kevin of Wall, and Shannon Riggi and her husband, Joseph of Farmingdale; eleven treasured grandchildren, Kara, Kaitlin, Michael, Isabella, Emma, Molly, Jane, Lily, Thomas, Nicolas and Tessa; sisters-in-law, Barbara Fergus of Spring Lake, Claire Meisenbacher of Tenafly and Mary Johnson of Medford, Long Island; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for their compassion and kindness towards Seton and her family during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any of the organizations that were dear to Setons heart: PKD Foundation, Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer, or the American Heart Association.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the immediate family. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
