Veronica "Vera" Lindemer
Manasquan - Veronica Lindemer, née Dowd, passed away peacefully on March 16th surrounded by her loving family.
Vera, as she was known to most family and friends was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Newark and then Maplewood before relocating to her Manasquan shore house in the early 80's.
She was a local Manasquan beach fixture in the North End for over 40 years. She loved sitting on the beach in the summer with her Squan gang, discussing any and all topics.
Later in life, Vera made a decision to go back to school to become a nurse. She fulfilled that goal and worked as an oncology nurse at both Point Pleasant Hospital and Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Vera loved to play her baby grand piano, knit sweaters, hats and scarves for her granddaughters and paint local scenes in watercolor.
In the warmer months she could be found working effortlessly in the gardens around her home, especially tending to her rose bushes.
Vera is survived by her daughter Cary and son in law Marc Evangelista of Spring Lake, granddaughter Nina Tatarski and her husband Joseph of Rumson and granddaughter Alexandra Evangelista of Spring Lake, and her sister Patricia of Colorado.
She was a great grandmother to two grandsons, Harrison and Everett whom she adored and cherished.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Beach Chapel, 554 East Main Street Manasquan, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate in Vera's name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, for more information or to send condolences visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019