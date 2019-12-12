|
Veronica M. Danese
Medford - Veronica M. Danese (nee Valigorsky) of Medford, NJ, passed away on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. She was 84 yrs. of age. A resident of the Oakwood Lakes Section of Medford for the past 30 years, she summered in Little Egg Harbor Twp and was formerly of Sicklerville and Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late Michael & Mary Valigorsky and was raised in Torrington, CT until moving to Phila. She was a Medical Secretary for Phila. General Hospital and Dr. Samuel Bellet and was known for driving her yellow Fiat Spyder convertible. After her spinal cord injury in 2003 she lived at her home with her husband, caregiver. She was a dedicated Eagles Fan and loved bowling, bingo and the slots in AC. She is the Beloved Wife of Ray Danese of Medford, NJ and the Loving Mother of Michele V. Iman and Cindi A. Miles and her husband Chris all of Medford Lakes, NJ. She is also survived by her brothers Michael Valigorsky of Torrington, CT and Joseph Valigorsky and his wife Diane of Melbourne, FL, her Grandchildren Sierra Miles, Brandon Iman, CJ Miles and Macy Miles and also 2 nieces and 5 nephews. She is the sister of the late Mary Valigorsky, Catherine Kupco, Ann Perlotto and John Valigorsky. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tues., Dec. 10 in the St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to www.asteptowardhope.org (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Beach Haven Times on Dec. 12, 2019