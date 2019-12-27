Services
Veronica "Ronnie" McCabe

Veronica "Ronnie" McCabe Obituary
Veronica "Ronnie" McCabe

Whiting - Veronica "Ronnie" McCabe, 79, of Cedar Glen Lakes in Whiting, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, she also lived in Indianapolis, IN and East Windsor, NJ before moving to Whiting 16 years ago. Ronnie was a graduate of Marian College in Indianapolis in 1962. She worked for the Federal Internal Revenue Service and the Indiana Revenue Service in Indianapolis before working as a cash accountant for McGraw Hill Publishing Company in Hightstown, NJ from where she retired. She was a member of the Garden Club and Library of Cedar Glen Lakes. Ronnie was a crossword puzzle enthusiast and devoted Mets fan since 1962. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting, where she enjoyed volunteering for the Food Bank and Bingo.

Ronnie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jim McCabe; two children, Patti McCabe and Jim McCabe; three brothers, Edward, Donald and Raymond Hine and one sister, Eleanor Sinatra.

A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, Jan. 4th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. Inurnment will follow at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ronnie's name to Calvary Hospital, 1740 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10461, Attn: Calvary Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information, and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
