Vicki Lynn Flockhart
formerly of Spring Lake Heights - Vicki Lynn Flockhart, age 74, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a long illness in Melbourne, AR.
Born in Ridgewood, NJ she lived most of her life at the Jersey Shore where she developed a love of the ocean.
A graduate of Manasquan High School, she worked several jobs before a 40 year career with Shoprite. Upon retirement she moved to Arkansas with her beloved husband,John.
A long time member of Wall United Methodist Church,where she sang in the choir, she also was a member of the Spring Lake Heights Fire Co. Ladies Auxillary. Upon moving to Arkansas she remained active in the Methodist Church and volunteered with the ASPCA.
Vicki was predeceased by her husband, John, and sister, Melissa. Surviving are her son, John and wife, Karen, of Whiting. Also surviving are her sister,Sue and husband, Andrew Wilmoth, AK, brother Michael Mackown and wife Jeanne, of Toms River and brother George Mackown and wife Vicki, of Beachwood, as well as several nieces and nephews.
It was her request that no funeral be held. She wanted to be remembered for her life, not her death.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020