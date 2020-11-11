1/1
Victor Carofiglio
Victor Carofiglio

Maspeth, NY - On Monday, November 9, 2020, Victor Carofiglio, long-time former resident of Maspeth, New York and currently residing in Belmar, NJ, died at age 95 due to natural causes.

Victor was born in New York City to Leonardo and Helen Carofiglio. He received his bachelor's degree from Baruch College and a master's degree in International Business and Finance from the New School in New York City. He worked for M. Golodetz and Company, in their import and export finance and shipping departments for 25 years in Midtown Manhattan. On October 23, 1956, he married Nilsa Burgos. They raised two daughters in Maspeth, Carol, and Louise.

Victor had a passion for reading the NY Times daily and was a life-long scholar of American history, the US presidents, the foundations of democracy and American politics. He also loved summer travel to Europe with his wife Nilsa, had a penchant for classic films, enjoyed singing Italian opera, and spent countless hours at the Museum of Modern Art and Central Park. He was known for his eloquent vocabulary, his loud and raucous debates, and his Italian cooking. He undeniably enjoyed relaxing with his pipe and a Rob Roy.

Victor was preceded in death by his father, Leonardo, his mother, Helen and by his wife of loving wife Nilsa. He is survived by his two daughters Carol, Louise, and his sister Alda. In addition, he is survived by his loving grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, Scott and Cassandra and his niece Suellen and nephew Leonard, and his cousin Wanda. Funeral home visitation will be held from 5pm to 8pm with a service to celebrate his life beginning at 7pm. This farewell will be held on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Central Park Conservancy, 14 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022. For further information or to send condolences to to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
NOV
13
Service
07:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
