|
|
Victor "Papi" Figueroa DeJesus
Asbury Park - Victor "Papi" Figueroa DeJesus, 69, of Asbury Park passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. Born in Puerto Rico, he lived in Asbury Park for many years.
Mr. Figueroa DeJesus worked in the Hall of Records in Freehold and enjoyed traveling around the United States.
He was predeceased by his parents Nicolas Figueroa and Jertiudis DeJesus, his stepson Jael Cordero and his soul mate Alicia Cordero.
He is survived by his daughter Madelyn Figueroa; his sons Alexander Figueroa and Juan Manuel Figueroa; his stepchildren Lucy Juarez, Eusebio and Anibal Cordero, Maria Cordero, Olga Kern and Carmen Cordero; 29 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St, Freehold on Saturday 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019