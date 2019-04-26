Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret's Church
corner of 3rd & Ludlow Avenues
Spring Lake, NJ
Victor J. Patane Obituary
Victor J. Patane

Wall Twp. - Victor J. Patane, 59, of Wall, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Mr. Patane was born in Long Branch and raised in Oakhurst. He had resided in Wall for 25 years. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and Syracuse University. He was a devoted husband and father, he loved being outdoors, and was a fierce cyclist.

Mr. Patane was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Laverne Patane. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Ana (nee Kavrecich), and their children, Alexandra M. Patane, of Salt Lake City, Stephen V. Patane, of Virginia Beach, and Kristopher J. Patane, of New York. Also surviving are family member Petar Mattioni, and Victor's beloved pups, Ripon and Skipton.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2-5 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, corner of 3rd & Ludlow Avenues, Spring Lake, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Blair Academy Crew Program, in memory of Victor Patane, via www.blair.edu/make-a-gift. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019
