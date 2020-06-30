Victor "Ted" Makarewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor "Ted" Makarewicz

Barnegat - Victor "Ted" Makarewicz, 73, of Barnegat passed June 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents and sister, he is remembered for his life-long passion for family, soccer and music.

Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Makarewicz; 3 children and their spouses, Monica and Sean Coakley, Bonnie and Kevin Paton, Roman and Trisha Makarewicz; 8 grandchildren, Brianna, Michael, Andrew, Nicholas, Katie, Savannah, Adam and Lillian; 2 brothers, Joe and wife Kathy Makarewicz, George and late wife Betty Makarewicz.

Viewing Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 8 to 10 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. (www.BarnegatFH.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved