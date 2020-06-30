Victor "Ted" Makarewicz
Barnegat - Victor "Ted" Makarewicz, 73, of Barnegat passed June 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents and sister, he is remembered for his life-long passion for family, soccer and music.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Makarewicz; 3 children and their spouses, Monica and Sean Coakley, Bonnie and Kevin Paton, Roman and Trisha Makarewicz; 8 grandchildren, Brianna, Michael, Andrew, Nicholas, Katie, Savannah, Adam and Lillian; 2 brothers, Joe and wife Kathy Makarewicz, George and late wife Betty Makarewicz.
Viewing Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 8 to 10 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Barnegat - Victor "Ted" Makarewicz, 73, of Barnegat passed June 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents and sister, he is remembered for his life-long passion for family, soccer and music.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Makarewicz; 3 children and their spouses, Monica and Sean Coakley, Bonnie and Kevin Paton, Roman and Trisha Makarewicz; 8 grandchildren, Brianna, Michael, Andrew, Nicholas, Katie, Savannah, Adam and Lillian; 2 brothers, Joe and wife Kathy Makarewicz, George and late wife Betty Makarewicz.
Viewing Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 8 to 10 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.