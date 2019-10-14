|
Victor Tomkowich
Brick - Victor Tomkowich 82 of Brick passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at Shorrock Gardens Care Center, Brick, NJ, born in Passaic, NJ. Victor grew up in Paterson, NJ where he began his life and family together with Frances before moving to Brick in 1972. He attended Eastside Vocational High School, and was a self-employed Master Finish Carpenter.
Victor was predeceased by his loving wife Frances of 46 years in 2003; brother, John, Walter, Peter, Alex Paul and George and his sisters, Alice Franchino, Ruth Magsamen, Stella Tomkowich, and Jenny Varrecchia and granddaughter Ava Frances. He is survived by his devoted children, Dianne and Richard Russomano, Victor and Cheryl Tomkowich, Nancy and Steve Altman, Sandra Sparta, Susan Tomkowich and Nelson Bong, and Michael and Karen Tomkowich; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and sister in law Elena Tomkowich and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17th from 4-8 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral Service will be held Friday 10:00 AM @ Funeral Home, everyone can arrive at funeral home 9:30 AM, Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019