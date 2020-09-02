1/1
Victoria C. Czopek
Victoria C. Czopek

Wall Twp. and formerly Tuckerton - Victoria C. Czopek, 92 of Wall Twp. and a former resident of Tuckerton passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Brandywine at Wall Assisted Living.

Victoria was born in Newark and had been employed as a Programmer with Prudential Insurance, in both Newark and later Roseland.

She had resided in Tuckerton with her late sisters Helen and Josephine since 1990. She and her sister were dedicated, faithful members of St. Theresa Parish, Tuckerton and had dedicated a classroom to St Faustina also donating a beautiful statue from Poland to the church.

She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Laura Czopek, her 8 siblings, and her nephews Douglas and Michael Hahn. Surviving are her nephew Henry Hahn and Jane, Niece Carole Hagey and Richard, Nephews Alex Czopek and Diana, Robert Czopek and Charlene, and Niece Laura Scott. Grandnieces and Grandnephews Tricia and Jim Flanagan, Frank Hahn, Richard and Shani Hahn, Kristina Hahn, Janine and Eric Hunter, David, Rosemary, Robbie, Christina Czopek and Caroline Scott. Great grand nieces and nephews Sarah, DJ, Jimmy, Ava and Emma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake followed by burial in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The American Heart Assoc. or Memorial Sloan Kettering.

O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the arrangements for the family.

To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Church
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
