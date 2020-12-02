Victoria H. Emerson MiroToms River - Victoria H. Emerson Miro, 54 years old of Toms River passed away November 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 18, 1966 to George R. and Barbara L (nee Simpson) Emerson. Victoria was a Teacher for the Vineland Board of Education, Vineland, NJ. She is survived by her parents George R. and Barbara L. Emerson and her sister Elizabeth Emerson. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms river, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.