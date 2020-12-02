1/
Victoria H. Emerson Miro
Victoria H. Emerson Miro

Toms River - Victoria H. Emerson Miro, 54 years old of Toms River passed away November 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 18, 1966 to George R. and Barbara L (nee Simpson) Emerson. Victoria was a Teacher for the Vineland Board of Education, Vineland, NJ. She is survived by her parents George R. and Barbara L. Emerson and her sister Elizabeth Emerson. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms river, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.

www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
