Victoria Kaloss
Middletown - Victoria Kaloss, 58, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 with her youngest sister at her side.
A lifelong resident of Middletown, NJ, Victoria spent much of her time in service to others in her community. She became a licensed Social Worker (taking her MSW at Rutgers University) with a focus on youth advocacy and counseling. In addition to her work for Riverview Medical Center, the ARC of Monmouth, and the Monmouth-Ocean Educational System, Victoria was a teacher at the New Jersey Center for Healing Arts in Red Bank.
Later in life, Victoria focused her energies on advocacy for the disabled community. In addition to raising awareness with her own experiences through writing, speaking engagements, and social media, she served on the board of MOCEANS Center for Independent Living, Inc.--a non-profit organization supporting people living with disabilities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey.
Victoria was also a published poet and author. She was a longtime member of the Jersey Shore Poets and a committed regular at poetry slams in Red Bank and Long Branch for many years. Beyond poetry, Victoria wrote essays and kept a blog raising awareness for people with disabilities.
As a student and teacher of spirituality with a deep-rooted, continuous practice, Victoria provided comfort and guidance to many who sought out her help. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Victoria well will never forget her wry sense of humor and love of wordplay, her inviting laugh, and the gentle patience she naturally embodied when listening to those in need. She balanced honesty and hope even in the darkest moments and left the world brighter in her wake.
In her final weeks, Victoria came to a rare and beautiful clarity regarding the nature of her life story. These are the final words she wanted shared about her: "I am grateful for my life and enjoyed it the best I could from beginning to end. Spirit and my friends were with me every step of the way. Now that's a life!"
Donations in her memory may be made to the MOCEANS Center for Independent Living SurfSide Beach Accessibility Program (https://www.moceanscil.org/surfside-beach-accessibility). Online condolences may be expressed through http://www.edgleycremationservices.com/obituaries/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.