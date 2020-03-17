|
Victoria Katherine DeLeonardo
West Long Branch - Victoria Katherine DeLeonardo, age 68 of West Long Branch, died on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, she moved to West Long Branch 43 years ago. Victoria was the office manager at Monmouth Family Health Center in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose (D'Adamo) DeLeonardo; and her brother, Jamie DeLeonardo. Surviving are her brother Joseph; two sisters, Christine and Patricia and her nephew Jason.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment of cremains will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jacqueline M. Wilentz Breast Center, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020