|
|
Victoria L. Smith
Toms River - Victoria L. Smith age 60 of Toms River passed away peacefully at her home on Friday May 31st. She was a teacher for 38 years at Lake Riviera Middle School, in Brick. She considered the school her 2nd family and was involved in many of the school's activities. She was born in Staten Island and grew up in Brick before moving to Toms River 30 years ago. She is predeceased by her father Michael Bitetti. Surviving are her husband of 38 years Edward, her daughter Kaitlyn Rafferty and her husband Francis, her son Sean Smith, her mother Margaret Novitch, her two sisters Cindy Brown, Michelle Bitetti, Golden Retriever and best friend Casey and also many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Loved by many Vicky was an inspiration to all who witnessed her heroic perseverance. Visiting will be Tuesday from 2-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be offered 10 AM Wednesday at St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org or the www.info-komen.org. Condolences may be send to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019