Victoria Laudien
Toms River - Victoria Laudien, 69 of Toms River, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday May 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn NY to Angelina and Victor her greatest joy was her role as 'Mema' caring for, and spoiling her 6 grandchildren - Victoria could often be heard saying, 'my kids are my world but those grand babies are my entire universe". Victoria was a local real estate agent with Crossroads Reality.
Victoria is survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Daughter Lisa Laudien, her husband Pat O'Connor and son Logan; Son Bill Laudien, his wife Anne and their three children Victoria, Hope and Billy; Daughter Cindy Faiella, her husband Mike and daughters Taylor and Gia; She is also survived by her significant other Joe Danski; brother Anthony; brother-in-law Michael; best friend Elaine and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Unfortunately due to the current circumstances a private visitation will be held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home for immediate family only with the burial to follow at the St. Rose of Lima cemetery in Freehold NJ where she will be laid to rest on the same grounds as her Mother Angelina.
The family acknowledges that these circumstances will deprive a tremendous amount of people touched by Victoria's compassion and selflessness from what she and they deserve. A future celebration of Victoria's life will be held when it can be done properly and without limitation, more details to follow. At that time additional information will be made available regarding donations in lieu of flowers. Please visit Victoria's memorial website at silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.