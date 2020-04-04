|
|
Victoria Margadonna
Victoria Margadonna of Wall, NJ passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday March 26. Her adoring family was by her side when she went to heaven. She was 89.
Vickie was raised in Port Elizabeth with loving parents and extended family. Her grandparents, who owned a convenience store, helped care for her while her parents owned and operated Sloppy Joe's Tavern. Vickie met the love of her life, Tony, as a senior at Benedictine Academy. She was 18 when they married, and together they created a happy home in Elizabeth for themselves and their three children. Vickie's love, commitment and industry led to countless gatherings and celebrations with family and friends in their welcoming home. She was deeply involved as a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament and St. Genevieve's churches, where her children also attended school. The family enjoyed summers in Lavallette, where Vickie hosted weekly visits from her parents and Tony's siblings.
Vickie's innate ability to nurture and support her family influenced her decision to earn a Registered Nursing degree while her children attended high school. As an RN she worked at a cerebral palsy center for young children, as a hospital nurse and as a public health nurse with newborns and their mothers, did home visits, and worked as a school nurse. She immersed herself in each of these roles and proved herself a skilled healthcare practitioner. She said her favorite position was as a school nurse at St. Genevieve's Grammar School, where a student once remarked, "Mrs. Margadonna, you have the best job in the world; you make people feel better all day long."
In retirement, Vickie and Tony built a home in Wall and enjoyed life at the Jersey Shore. Jogging the Spring Lake boards, swimming in the saltwater pools, gardening, and worshipping at St. Catharine and St. Margaret's parish. Vickie and Tony enjoyed their condo in Ft. Lauderdale as snowbirds and took their grandchildren to Elderhostels. There they stayed in college dormitories, participated in learning adventures and made memories their Grandchildren will cherish forever.
Vickie is predeceased by Tony, her beloved husband of 66 years; her parents Joseph and Margaret Mrozek; and her brother Joseph Mrozek. Surviving are her three children: Margaret Maffey and her husband Charles of Spring Lake, Mark Margadonna and his wife Mary Lou of Vero Beach, FL and Mary Bibbo of Wall.
Vickie will be missed by all, but especially her grandchildren Charles Maffey and wife Nina; Victoria Finnegan and husband Brian; Anthony, Margaret and Timothy Margadonna; and her great-grandchildren Charles, Margaret, Wylie and Catherine.
The family, in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the Diocese of Trenton will have a memorial mass and celebration for Vickie when conditions permit.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020