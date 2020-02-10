|
Victoria R. Mooney
Ocean Township - Victoria R. (nee Gloshinski) Mooney passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her Ocean Twp. home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Orange, she had resided in Livingston for over 30 years where she raised her large family. In 1997, she and her husband moved to Bayville where she lived until moving to Cedar Village, Ocean Twp. 3 years ago.
Victoria was very active in her Cedar Village community, participating in the knitting club, and the game club. She also played Bocce Ball and was involved in the water aerobics program.
She was predeceased by her husband Cornelius R. Mooney in April of 2013, her parents Walter and Laura (nee Binkowski) Gloshinksi and her 5 siblings Leon, Walter, Laura, Mary Rhoda, and Joseph.
Surviving is her devoted family, her 5 children; Richard Mooney of Atlantic City, Marianne Beckwith of Mantoloking, Patricia Mooney and husband Michael Schaffter of East Hanover, Neil and wife Kathleen Mooney of Wall Twp., and Margaret Smith and husband Robert of Sandwich, Cape Cod, her 7 beloved grandchildren Philip, Amanda, Ian, Caroline, Marie-Claire, Shawn, and Richard Christopher, and 2 great grandchildren and 4 cherished canine companions Buddy, Ella, Daisy, and Desmond.
Visitation Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Burial will be in the Brigadier William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020