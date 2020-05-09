Victoria Strychack-Bacolo
Victoria Strychack-Bacolo

Ocean Grove - Victoria Strychack-Bacolo passed away on April 25, 2020, inside her Ocean Grove home of 25 years. She was 68. In her own words:

I had a rich life.

Not by your monetary standards.

I was born a believer.

I had a small family of origin who loved me — mother Jane (deceased) and sister Patricia (surviving).

I was given a soul mate — husband Mauro Bacolo (deceased) — and a child of God — Adrian (surviving) — who were devoted to me.

I had friends beyond measure. Everyone looked after me.

I had art, books, music.

I had horticulture, botany and nature.

There were adventures near and far.

There was health and strength.

There was God above all.

I had a rich life.

A memorial service celebrating Vicki's life will be announced at a later date. In honor of her life, donations can be made to Mary's Place By the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756. She was grateful for you all.

The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
