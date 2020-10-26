Victoria T. Hesselbacher
Voorheesville - Victoria T. Hesselbacher, nee Casadonte of Voorheesville, NY passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital, NY, New York. She was 65 years old. She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania on April, 22, 1955. Over the years, she and her family lived in North Carolina and Florida, and for the last sixteen years she made Voorheesville, New York her home.
Victoria valued education and loved nature. She received a Master's Degree in Special Education from Hofstra University and earned a Master Gardener certification form the Cornell cooperative extension. As a Master Gardener, Victoria paired her love of teaching with her passion for gardening by assisting in community-based garden projects and educating others about the joys of horticulture.
Victoria was an open minded, easy going, deeply caring and empathetic individual. She was known for her innate ability to find the bright side in any situation. She lived out her passions every day in the areas of gardening, education and helping those in need. Vickie embraced life!! She spent much of her time with family and friends but also loved cozying up on the couch with a good book or watching her favorite shows.
Victoria was a woman of faith, who placed her family above everything else. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Mark, her daughter Emily and son in law Nicholas Hebert and her beloved son, Martin, her cherished mother Susanne Casadonte, and her three brothers; Joseph, David, and Donald, sisters in law, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Vickie will be missed by all who have been touched by her gracious spirit.
Visitation will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River, New Jersey 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Catharine of Siena Church, located in Seaside Park, New Jersey. Interment will immediately follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, New Jersey.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com