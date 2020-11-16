1/1
Victoria "Vickie" Venditti
Victoria "Vickie" Venditti

Wall Township - Victoria "Vicki" Venditti, 76 of Wall, formerly of Staten Island.

A loving soul-mate, mother, grandmother and friend. Retired special-education high school teacher, accomplished HS volleyball coach, passed away suddenly on November 15, 2020 in her home.

Born in Staten Island, Vicki grew up in Richmondtown and later attended New Dorp H.S. After raising her two children, she attended College of Staten Island where she received a Master's Degree in Special Education. During her teaching career of 20+ years in numerous S.I. high schools, she coached both the boys and girls Volleyball teams at Susan Wagner High School

Vicki is survived by her cherished long-time companion of 45 years, Wendy Bellina, her beloved children, Anthony Venditti & Maria Vaccaro, daughter-in-law, Melissa, son-in-law, Danny, her beloved grandsons, Anthony "AJ", Blaise & Christian Venditti, and Daniel & Matthew Vaccaro, special niece, Pamela DiNatale, nephews, Michael & Anthony Varriano & Thomas Bellina, special grand-niece, Haylee Bellina, and grand-nephews, Frankie & Nicholas DiNatale. She was also the loving sister of Mary DiBenedetto.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-8pm at O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Rd. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:30 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Church of St. Rose, 7th Avenue, Belmar. Please go directly to church. Due to the current executive orders, all gatherings must follow current capacity limitations. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to https://secure.kidsforkidsnyc.org/venditti




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
