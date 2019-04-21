Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Vida A. Williamson


1940 - 2019
Vida A. Williamson Obituary
Vida A. Williamson

Neptune - Vida A Williamson, 78, of Neptune passed away peacefully on April 17 after a four week battle with leukemia. She was born in Lithuania on October 10, 1940 to George and Albina (Plikaitis) Bilaitis. At the age of 4 she, along with her parents and siblings, fled to Germany escaping communist rule leaving their family farm behind. They lived in a displaced persons camp for three years before sailing to America in 1947 and eventually settling in Kearny, NJ. Vida attended Kearny High School and went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs School. In 1963, she married her beloved, Clark Williamson, and together they raised 3 children in Middletown, NJ. While raising her children she contributed her time to local charities such as Meals on Wheels and graduated from Brookdale Community College in (1987). She later went on to work for many years at Brookdale as an executive assistant to the President until she retired.

Vida had a great passion for life and took advantage of its many blessings. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, visiting museums, going to the ballet and Broadway shows. Being a good steward of the environment was a priority for Vida. She left a small negative footprint yet a huge positive one for those around her. Vida was also an avid reader and enthusiastic gardener. Later in life, she moved to Neptune and remained active in her community; participating in the Jumping Brook Villas Garden Club, playing bocce with her wonderful neighbors, volunteering at the Mercy Center (Asbury Park), attending daily exercise classes, or enjoying an afternoon long game of canasta with friends.

Her greatest joys in life however were her two grandchildren. She cherished spending countless hours finding the best fishing hole with Jake or shopping trips and lunches with Devon.

Vida is survived by a daughter Jennifer Sullivan and her husband Michael; daughter in law Kristina Williamson (Jack Simons) and two grandchildren, Jake and Devon Williamson; two sisters Eleanor Ditchkus and Val (Ted) Smela; brother in law Chick (Maryann) Williamson; and sister in law Theresa Bilaitis; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Clark (at age 52), sons Douglas (39) and Christopher (3); brother Albie Bilaitis; brother in law Fred Ditchkus; nephew and niece Michael and Lenora Ditchkus; and brother in law James Williamson.

The visitation for Vida will be held at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune, NJ on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7 pm. A funeral mass to celebrate her life will take place the following day at Holy Innocents Church beginning at 11:30 am. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019
