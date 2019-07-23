Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
Vida M. Damiano

Vida M. Damiano Obituary
Vida M. Damiano

West Long Branch - Vida M. Damiano, age 84 of West Long Branch died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Long Branch, she had lived in West Long Branch for the past 28 years. Vida graduated from Long Branch High School in 1953 and The American Academy of Mortuary Science in 1955. She joined her parents, Ralph and Marie as an apprentice and received her Practitioner of Mortuary Science License in 1957.

In 1968 Vida assumed the position of Manager of the Damiano Funeral Home and held that title until 2001. She was a member of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association, the Associated Funeral Directors International, the National Funeral Directors Association and the Monmouth and Ocean County Funeral Directors Association. Active in the community, she was a member of the Long Branch Women's Club, Long Branch Historical Association, the Italian American Seniors of Asbury Park and the First Presbyterian Church of Long Branch.

Vida was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Marie Damiano. Surviving are her children, Marie Faillaci and James Quinn; Diane and Stephen Martin; Buddy and Toni Damiano; Alisa and Rich Vandenbrouck and her grandchildren, Lauren and Allen Brewington; Michael Martin, Nicolette Damiano, RJ Vandenbrouck and Drew Vandenbrouck.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday at 11 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 131 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019
