Viginia G. Willett
Jersey Shore - Viginia G. Willett age 96 passed away peacefully on Friday January 3, 2020.Virginia attended Asbury Park High School and was a life long resident of the Jersey Shore. She was a former Model with a long standing career in the Fashion Industry.
She is predeceased by her husband C. Edward Willett, her parents, Edwin and Betty Gibson and a sister Dorothy Smock. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Taylor and husband James of W. Allenhurst, Three grandchildren; Tracy Ohntrup and husband Scott of Avalon, Matthew Taylor and wife Jennifer of W. Allenhurst and Courtney Mitchell and husband Jason of Oakhurst, eight great grandchildren; Taylor and Ashley Ohntrup, Matthew,Grace and Luke Taylor, Mallory, Gavin and Penelope Mitchell and several nieces and nephews. Virgina devoted her life to her loving family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mary's Place By The Sea, or Interfaith Neighbors.
Funeral services will be private as per her wishes. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020