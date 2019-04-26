Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
West Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Vincella Cittadino Obituary
Vincella Cittadino

Shrewsbury - Vincella Cittadino, age 99 of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she had lived in West Long Branch before moving to Shrewsbury. Vinny and her husband were owners of Bil-Vi Manufacturing in Asbury for 40 years before retiring in 1994. She was a parishioner of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch and a member of its Rosary Altar Society, and a longtime member of the Deal Country Club.

Vinny was predeceased by her husband, William Cittadino; her parents, Michael and Nicoletta Larotonda and her sisters, Nancy Lucia, Sylvia Garippo and Josephine Giglio. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, William and Christine Cittadino; 3 grandchildren, Kristen Cittadino, Lauren Aldridge and her husband Colin and Jay Cittadino and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday, April 30; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019
