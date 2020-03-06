|
|
Vincent A. Hartmann, Jr.
Matawan - Vincent Arthur Hartmann, Jr., died peacefully at age 83 on Friday, March 6, 2020. In Heaven he joins his parents Mary Elizabeth McKenna Hartmann & Vincent Arthur Hartmann, his two sisters Barbara D'Acunto and Linda MacIntyre. Vince grew up in West Orange and spent his life dedicated to his professional career and was accomplished and well respected. What mattered in the long run and his true passion was his family, childhood friends, and memories, here lies his legacy. He was kind, gentle, intelligent and exceptionally creative. Toward the end of his life he spoke often of his lifelong friends and being the last to join them. Vince leaves behind his loving family; his sister Carol Lovenguth, and his seven children, Vincent A. Hartmann, III (Debra), John C. Hartmann (Rizzie), Loretta M. Calabrese Trudeau (Tom), Karyn A. Lyon (Dave), Joseph D. Hartmann, Robert A. Hartmann, Michael V. Hartmann (Anya) and seven grandchildren, Ricki, Robert, Anthony, Justin, Nicolet, Lauren and Beauregard. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, March 10th, 4-8pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 11th at 11:00am at the Church of St. Clement, 172 Freneau Avenue, Matawan. Private Cremation will follow. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020