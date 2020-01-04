Services
Vincent A. Marron, Sr.

Brick - Vincent Aloysius Marron, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home in Brick. Mr. Marron joined the Jersey City Fire Department in 1957 and retired in 1985 as a Captain. He worked at Engine 20 / Ladder 5 and Engine 17 / Ladder 11 as well as the ABC within the 4th Battalion. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps from 1951-1954 during the Korean War. During his time in the military, he also served as a Drill Sergeant at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Vincent was a graduate of St. Michael's High School in Jersey City. He was a member of the Manasquan #1838, the Marine Corps League of New Jersey and a former member of the Brick American Legion. He also was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick and a member of the Bobby Byrne Social Club.

Born in Jersey City, he spent time at St. Mary's Orphanage in East Orange due to his mother's untimely passing. He lived in Wall Twp. from 1973-2000 before moving to Brick 19 years ago.

Vincent was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude (McLean) Marron in 2016; parents, Charles and Eleanore Marron; and by his brothers, Charles and Sylvester Marron. Surviving are his sons, Vincent Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Sea Girt, Kenneth of Brick and David and his wife, Dianna of Tinton Falls; daughters, Eileen Valmas and her husband, Nick of Wayside and Donna McAtee and her husband, Edward of Forked River; sister, Joan Marron of Lakewood and Joyce Marron Cosenza of Manchester; 10 grandchildren, Joseph and his wife, Christin, Vincent, Kelly, Kirby, David, Kevin and his fiancé, Kimberly Ann Kubisch, Brian and his wife, Julia, Christopher, Caitlin and Padraic; as well as a great grandson, Sonny.

Visiting will be on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10am on Tuesday at St. Dominic's R C Church, Brick. Burial and Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. Donations may be made in his name to the . To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
