Toms River - Vincent Andreula, 85, of Toms River passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Born in Molfetta, Italy, he came to the U.S. in 1960 and has lived in Ocean County for many years. He retired from General Motors after 25 years and then went on to work for Murphy Bus Co. for 25 years. Vincent loved yard sales, gardening and was a car enthusiast. He especially enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
He was predeceased by his brother Sergio Andreula. Surviving are his children: Frank Andreula and his children, Lisa Andreula-Porto and her husband John and their twins Christopher and Laura and Vincent Andreula and his wife Emily and their children Connor and Alexandra; his sister Chiara "Rina"; and his longtime loving companion Diane Walker, her 3 children and her 5 grandchildren who called him "Nonno Vincent".
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 130 St. Maximilian Lane, Toms River. Entombment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019