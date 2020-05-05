Vincent Brady
Toms River - Heaven gained a very special angel, Vincent J. Brady, age 88, beloved husband of Katherine E. Brady, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in NJ. He was a US Army veteran and retired Financial Executive with Consolidated Edison Company. He was a faithful member of Saint Luke's Church in Toms River, NJ. He had a passion for serving others at Saint Luke's Church, The Board of Education, and the Greenbriar Woodlands Board. He was a talented athlete and played baseball in the reserves. He loved telling about his boxing participation when growing up. With no formal training he fought in the NYC Golden Gloves tournament. He enjoyed playing tennis, ran multiple marathons including the NY City marathon, and enjoyed golf, along with his wife, in retirement. He loved spending annual vacations in the Poconos with his family and the families of best friends where there was water skiing, golf and hay rides.
Vincent was such a hard worker who lived his life with honesty and integrity. He appreciated all his blessings of family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed life even at age 85 and 86 with his larger than life dance moves at his grandchildren's weddings.
Vincent was predeceased by his brother Patrick Brady and his wife Sheila Brady, his brother in law Jimmy Kelly and his brother in law Billy Kelly. Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife of 63 years include his brother Gene Brady and his wife, Mary, his sister in law Mercedes Kelly, his son, Vincent Brady, Jr., and four daughters, Patricia Brady, Lynn Brady, Maureen Fontaine and her husband Kenneth Fontaine, and Cathy Minton and her husband Roger Minton. He loved and cherished time with his 7 grandchildren, Gregory, Vince, Leroy, Christina, Kenny and his wife Sarah, Timmy and his fiancé Kelly, and Tamara and her husband Jason. His great grandchildren include Rica, Leida, Kenneth III, and Dakota. He was delighted and found such joy spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Silverton Memorial Funeral Home in Toms River, NJ with a private interment at R.G William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.