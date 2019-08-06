|
Vincent DeCasperis
Manchester - Vincent DeCasperis, 89, of Manchester, passed away at home on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn and lived in Old Bridge from 1959-1985, then in Freehold for 15 years before moving to Renaissance in 2000. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, he worked in the financial sector in New York City as a systems analyst and retired from Credit Lyonnais in 1994. He taught computer programming at ECPI in New Brunswick and Jersey City, NJ. At Renaissance, he was the Treasurer of the Model Builders Club, and participated in the Bocce Ball & Bowling Leagues. Overall, his favorite past time was spending time with his seven grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Paula DeCasperis, son Steven DeCasperis & wife Donna, daughter Dawn Gattuso & husband Mike, brother Albert DeCasperis & wife Josephine, 7 grandchildren; Christopher, Michael, Lauren, Alison, Seth, Greggory and Karissa. Visitation is Friday, August 9th, 2-6 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester. Funeral Mass is Saturday, August 10, 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019