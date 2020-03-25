|
|
Vincent E. O'Neill
Vincent E. O'Neill, 93, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab.
He was born in Middletown, (where he was a lifelong resident) to the late Raymond and May (Eagan) O'Neill.
Vince proudly served our country in the Navy during World War II and he was a retired 73 year member of Local 9 plumbers and pipe fitters where he served on many executive positions.
When he was not proudly serving his union, he enjoyed playing the horses at Monmouth Racetrack.
He is predeceased by his wife, Arabelle (White) O'Neill and his brothers: Raymond and Billy O'Neill.
Surviving is his son, Brian O'Neill of Red Bank; his daughter and son in law: Sueanne and Robert Belicose of Middletown; his 3 grandchildren and their spouses: Robert and Kim of PA, Alison and Jeremy of DE and David and Dora of Belmar as well as 4 great grandchildren: Owen, Colin, Alana and Miles.
Due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701. The family would like to thank the staff at Meridian Nursing & Rehab, Shrewsbury for their wonderful care this past year.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Vincent's memory to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Please visit Vincent's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020