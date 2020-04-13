|
Vincent Ferraioli
Morganville - 1/20/35-04/09/20
Vincent Ferraioli, age 85 passed away peacefully on 4/09/2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Vincent was born in Brooklyn to the late Frank and Carmela Ferraioli. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, Loretta Ferraioli (nee Matteo) and his sister Maryann Casso. He moved to Staten Island in 1968 with his family. Vincent was a devoted husband and father and spent a lot of his time taking his Sons to ballgames and playing Basketball in their backyard. Vincent's hobbies included going to Broadway shows, Atlantic City, and taking vacations to Aruba, Bahamas and Las Vegas with his wife. Vincent was a frequent patron at the Freehold Racetrack where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. Vincent was an avid sports fan of the Giants, Mets and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Vincent is survived by his sister Rose Manzo, sons Frank and Robert, Daughter-in-laws Michele and Denise, and 5 beloved grandchildren, Frankie, Robert, Michael, Jayna and Nicholas. He especially loved going to his grandchildren's events and loved regaling them with stories about how his life was back in the day. Vincent will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
