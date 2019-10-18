Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany R.C. Church
615 Thiele Road
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Filardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Filardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Filardo Obituary
Vincent Filardo

Manchester Twp. - Vincent Filardo, of Manchester Township, formerly of Upper Saddle River, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Born inn Calabria Italy, he came to this country in 1949 settling in Hackensack. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University of Teaneck. Prior to retiring, he was a Civil Engineer and Co-Owner of C & F Construction Company of Hackensack. He was a member of the American Trap Shooting Association and the Aeronautic Model Association. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Natale) who died in 2012. Devoted father of Dr. Josephine Filardo and her husband Andrew Burns, Judy Ann Wehking and her husband Gregory, Vincent Filardo and his wife Susan. Kathy Filardo, and the late Angela Mims. Loving grandfather of Melissa, Kathy, Kristen, Andrew, Dylan, Joseph, Gregory, Connor, Vincent, Mary, and Robert. Cherished great grandfather of 8 great grandchildren Dearest brother of the late Patrick Filardo, Paul Filardo, Angelica Zagari, and Rose Artuso. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. The funeral on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 9:00 AM from the Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Epiphany R.C. Church, 615 Thiele Road. Brick, with entombment following at St. Mary of /the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now