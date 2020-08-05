Vincent Gramgulia
Brick - Vincent Gramuglia, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Mr. Gramuglia was the production manager as well as the owner operator of Visions Inc. in Ridgefield Park before retiring in 1998. After retirement, Vincent became very active in the Greenbriar 1 Community in Brick. He enjoyed playing golf, bocce and bowling. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Born in Reggio, Italy, he immigrated to the United States in 1938 and settled in Cliffside Park. He lived and raised his family in Ridgefield Park before moving to Brick 22 years ago.
Vincent was predeceased by his sister, Carmela Delucia. Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Jean K. (O'Shea) Gramuglia; sons, Joseph F. Gramuglia and his wife, Carol of Highland Lakes and Vincent J. Gramuglia and his late wife, Gloria of Green Sea, SC; daughters, Maria C. Mancini and her husband, Eugene of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Gina Lane and her husband, Jeffrey of Mahwah, Lisa DaSilva and her husband, Antonio of St. Augustine Beach, FL and Tina Nicole Corti and her husband, Ronald of Greenwood Lake, NY; brother, Nicholas Gramuglia and his wife, Ethel of Cliffside Park; and 10 beloved grandchildren.
Visiting will be on Friday from 4-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be held 9:30am on Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Flower Hill Cemetery, North Bergen.