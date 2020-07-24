Vincent H. Horsting
Brick - Vincent H. Horsting, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Vincent has resided in Brick for the last 26 years.
He retired as an Insurance Supervisor for The Hartford Insurance Company. Vincent was a devoted husband and loving father. He had many interests, was an excellent bowler, and served as President of the Greenbriar Association Bowling League for a number of years.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Florence V. Horsting, in 2010.
Surviving are his loving sons, Thomas V. Horsting of Brick and Timothy M. Horsting and his wife Dorothy of Boynton Beach, FL.
Interment will be private and take place at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens.
Interment will be private and take place at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens.

Arrangements are under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.
