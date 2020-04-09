|
|
Vincent "Fats" Henry Gepp, Jr.
Belmar - Vincent "Fats" Henry Gepp, Jr, 81, of Belmar, passed away on April 1st at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, after a brief illness.
He graduated from St. Rose High School and was a varsity letter basketball player. Vincent proudly served 2 years in the US Army. He co-founded with his brother, Steve, the Jersey Shore Summer Basketball League, which still exists today. He loved all sports, but basketball was his passion. He was a parishioner of St. Rose parish.
After a long career, he retired from Central Jersey Bank & Trust Co. in Freehold, as a loan officer and manager of the collections department. He then, spent 10 years working at Freehold Raceway in the Security Department.
Vincent loved his family and friends deeply and nothing made him happier than spending time together. He was a loyal soul and so enjoyed laughing and making others laugh.
Vincent was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Theresa Gepp, his sister Mary T. "Sissy" McArdle and his brother Stephen James Gepp, who he adored and is now united with. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Gepp Grubaugh and her husband Rick of Rumson, his son Vincent Gepp III of Palm Harbor FL, his grandchildren, Malen and Mara Grubaugh and Beau and Kayla Gepp. He is also survived by many precious nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Funeral services were held privately due to the Covid-19 crisis. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church in Belmar at a later date. If you would like to honor his memory, you can make a donation to Family Resource Associates at frainc.org/donatenow or mail to FRA 210 Newman Springs Rd. E Red Bank, NJ 07701. Making possibilities to people with disabilities.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020