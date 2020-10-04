Rev. Vincent J. Coppola, C.S.C.
Lavallette - God called Rev. Vincent J. Coppola, C.S.C., Associate Pastor of St. Pio and Sacred Heart, home on October 2, 2020. Father Vince was born on April 15, 1963 in Elmhurst, New York. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Queens College. Father Vince received his MA in Theology at Moreau Seminary of Notre Dame and was ordained as priest to the congregation of Holy Cross on June 9, 2001. He is the son of Madeline Mooney and oldest brother to Michael Coppola (Christine), and Barbara Devine (Robert) and Thomas Coppola. He is also survived by his dear friend Mary Nemeth. Vince is preceded in death by his grandmother Rose Ferrigno, and his stepfather Raymond Mooney. Father Vince served as Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart St. Francis DeSales Parish in Bennington, VT, Pastor at St. Bridget Parish in West Rutland, VT, Pastor at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in West Rutland, VT, Pastor at Holy Cross Parish in South Bend, IN, Administrator at Holy Cross Catholic School in South Bend, IN, Parochial Vicar at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, in Toms River, NJ, Parochial Vicar at St. Pio Parish in Lavallette, NJ, and Parochial Vicar at the Church of Sacred Heart, Bay Head NJ. He was a past board member of Ave Maria Press and served in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Vermont, Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne, South Bend Indiana, and Roman Catholic Diocese of Trenton, New Jersey. Father Vince is a religious Order Priest in the Congregation of Holy Cross, stationed at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. Two years ago, he asked to be incardinated into the Diocese of Trenton to be closer to his beloved mother. Father Vince gave an inspiring witness of his Love of God and self-sacrificing service in his priestly ministry. He was always dignified, courteous, generous, humble, and kind. He was deeply loved by many. A man of boundless energy and self-sacrifice, Vincent was known for his beautiful homilies that deeply touched so many parishioners. He enjoyed running, long walks with his dog, spending time with his family, and dancing. He is well known for his impersonations of Elvis Presley. He had more direct and visible contact with people through his sacramental ministry. He led Scripture and Bible classes, Days of Reconciliation, Devotions, Penance Services, and "Coffee Hour with a Priest". He enjoyed community events and loved to work fundraisers. Vince gave relief to many who came to him for spiritual healing. He spent long periods in prayer to his God and often spoke reverently about the "Blessed Mary Virgin". And the most inspiring thing was his bearing in silence his bodily pain he kept hidden from nearly everyone. Visitation hours will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church located on 685 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753, and a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com