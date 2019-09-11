|
Vincent J. McDermott
Brick - Vincent J. McDermott, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. McDermott was a commercial real estate broker. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1955 - 1957. He loved basketball, cooking and entertaining family and friends.
Born and raised in Jersey City he lived in Point Pleasant Beach and Point pleasant Boro before moving to the Cedar Village Community in Brick 7 years ago.
Mr. McDermott was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Marie McDermott; and by his infant sons, Vincent and Mark McDermott. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Rosemarie (Sorrentino) McDermott; his children, Carleen Rega and her husband, Matthew of Point Pleasant Beach, Mary Beth Valenzona and her husband, Eric of Point Pleasant Boro, Sharon Kievit and her husband, Craig of Franklin, TN and Brother Vincent Jude of Richmond, VA; sisters, Marianne Ruane of Dublin, OH and Arlene Gibbons and her husband, Jimmy of Morristown; and 7 grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Eric David, Mark Vincent, Douglas, Christopher, and Justin.
Visiting will be on Thursday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am on Friday at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Condolences may be sent through www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019