|
|
Vincent J. Ramkawsky
Bayville - Vincent Ramkawsky, 85, of Bayville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and sons on February 1, 2019.
Vinnie was born in Newark, NJ. He met his beloved wife of 63 years growing up together in the Ironbound section. Vince raised his family in Maywood, NJ. A highlight of his career as a Tool and Dye Maker was manufacturing parts, as an experimental machinist, for Gemini and Apollo missions that took men to the moon. This achievement won him the honor of an invitation to see the first Apollo launching from Cape Kennedy. His name was carried and deposited on the moon by the crew of Apollo 12. Retirement brought Vinnie & Mary Ann to Bayville.
Vince was a kind and gentle man leaving behind a legacy of love. He enjoyed league bowling, growing tomatoes, playing cards, shooting pool, fluking and the Yankees but his greatest joy was found in family. He loved ski trips with his wife and sons, making breakfast for his grandchildren and great grandchildren and treating us all to DQ.
He is greatly missed by his devoted wife, Mary Ann and their sons, Gary and Glen and daughter-in-law, Lauren, three grandchildren, Greg and his wife Tamsen, Geoff and his wife, Linda and Kory Ann and her husband, Chris. The loss is also felt by 11 great grandchildren, Kaija, Liam, Aeowyn, Myra, Ian, Tasya, Aravis, Genéve, Quinn, Julia and Vera. Also grieving are family members Delia & Steve Margiotta, Bruce Wheeler, Stephen and Kyle as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Vinnie was predeceased by Lorraine Wheeler.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019