Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
685 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
Toms River -

Vincent James Gregitis, 88, of Toms River, NJ, passed away at home on July 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in St. Clair, PA, and lived in both Toms River and in the last several years in Cranford with his daughter Patty. Vincent worked for the Brick Township Board of Education as a fifth grade teacher. He loved teaching more than anything and was also the girls soccer coach for years before his retirement in 1995. He loved fishing, golfing and bowling. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Vincent was predeceased by his wife Juleanne Gregitis in 2008. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Gregitis and partner Mark Fremgen, David Gregitis and wife Helena, his grandchildren, Matthias and Jennifer, and his daughter, Patricia Gregitis and partner Mark O'Neill.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16th, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass to celebrate Vincent's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 17th at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave. in Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 175 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
