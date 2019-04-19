Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Vincent Joseph Kaczorowski

Jackson - Vincent Joseph Kaczorowski, 66, of Jackson, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on April 9, 2019. A loving father, uncle, and neighbor, his passions were playing loud music, cooking, nature, classic movies, playing games, and giving presents. Originally from Fords, NJ, and a driver for JB Hunt, he is survived by his two children, Jayme and Keith Kaczorowski. Private cremation and service, please contact (619) 985-7125 for details. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019
