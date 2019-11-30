|
|
Vincent Maresca
West Belmar, section of Wall - Vincent Maresca, 81, of the West Belmar section of Wall Township passed away November 28, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Jersey City, served US Army, graduated Fairleigh Dickinson University, and moved to West Belmar in 1965. Avid gardener, traveler, hiker, photographer, videographer, and family man, he was often seen walking the Belmar boardwalk or trails in Allaire Sate Park with family and friends. He was passionate about traveling and family trips to America's historic sites, museums, and national parks. His gardens and yard produced a myriad of flowering beauty, fruit trees, and vegetables sharing the bounty with his family, friends, and co-workers. He was a CPA and comptroller for the Midland Glass Company, Miller Staffing, and Doerner & Golderg. He was a devout man predeceased by his beloved wife Rose and brother Michael. Survived by his brothers Jerry and Anthony, his sisters-in-law Sissy Harris and Cynthia DeStaven, his children Annmarie Wileczek & husband Richard, Vincent Maresca III & wife Gena, and Laura Driscoll & husband Kevin and seven grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Burial in St.Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
Arrangements under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019