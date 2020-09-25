Vincent O'Rourke, Sr
Point Pleasant - Vincent Michael O'Rourke, Sr., age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Hoboken, Vincent resided in Point Pleasant for the last 52 years. Prior to his retirement, he was a Lineman for Jersey Central Power & Light for 36 years. Vincent was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks #1698 and was an avid NY Giants fan. Along with his love for football, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. Vincent was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maryanne O'Rourke; his parents, James and Elizabeth O'Rourke; 2 brothers, James and Thomas O'Rourke; sister, Eileen Fell; and his grandson, Tyler O'Rourke. He is survived by his children, Vincent O'Rourke, Jr. (Christine), Kelly Morton (Brian), Kathleen Miller (Jack), David Carroll (Callie), William Carroll, Michele Haugh (Robert), and Kelley Jean Mickle (Russell); sisters, Anne Pisano and Helen O'Rourke; grandchildren, Ryan O'Rourke, Matthew Morton, Alexander Morton, Jack Miller, Corey Miller, Alison (Dan) Drzymkowski, Justin (Allison) Haugh, Megan Haugh, Sean Haugh, Emily Mickle, Everleigh Carroll; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Baker Drzymkowski. Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick, Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2pm-5pm followed by a Memorial Mass on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 am at St. Peter's Church, 406 Forman Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Point Pleasant Boro First Aid, 1200 Beaver Dam Road, PO Box 3 Point Pleasant, N.J. 08742. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid 19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing is mandatory.