|
|
Vincent P. "Jim" Arcaro
Toms River - Vincent P. "Jim" Arcaro, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 21, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, NJ, Jim lived for many years in Irvington and Roselle Park before moving to Toms River 27 years ago. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a retired tool and die maker and mechanic.
Jim loved the Sport of Kings (horseracing), his Harley adventures and was a ferocious poker player winning his last poker game at home only a few days ago. One of his greatest joys was going to the Atlantic City Casinos with his lovely bride of 67 years Alice. Jim treasured the moments spent with his family and will be greatly missed for his holiday feasts. He will forever be remembered as the life of the party.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Libera Arcaro; his 4 brothers, Dominick, Joseph, Nicholas and John Arcaro; and his two sisters Mary Fiorellino and Mildred Goss. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Alice Thomas Arcaro; two daughters, Alice Graham (Phillip) of Felton, DE and Darlene Lohff (Kirby) of Bel Air, MD; his sister, Florence Arcaro; his son-in-law, Alan Czaplinski; his grandchildren, Lorilyn Barberi (Jamie), Michael Collins (Melissa), Nicholas Czaplinski (Meryl) and Christina Lohff; and his great-grandchildren, Kameron, Quinn, Emma, Brynn, Sawyer and Wyatt and also many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Riverview Medical Associates, especially Dr. Stephen Jurewicz, Hackensack Meridian Hospice caretakers, his loving neighbors, Bob and Rosemary Nolan, Jerry Rotonda and special thanks to Vicki Baron for her daily support.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 am at St. Justin the Martyr RC Church, Toms River. Entombment will be at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the at . Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019