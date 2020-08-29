1/
Vincent P. Imperato
Vincent P. Imperato

Hazlet - Vincent P. Imperato, 73, of Hazlet passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at Care One of Holmdel.

He was born in Manhattan, New York to the late Vincent and Jean (Mottola) Imperato.

Vincent worked for many years as a Stock Transfer Supervisor for the Depository Trust Company of Manhattan, New York.

After his retirement, he would also work for the Asbury Park Press as a Warehouse Supervisor.

He loved his dog Chief, a beloved companion, his family and grandchildren, enjoyed sports and was a lifelong NY Yankees and Giants fan.

Vincent was predeceased by a brother-in-law Dominick Barlow.

He is survived by his children Ruth DiMartino and her husband Michael of Union Beach, Vincent Imperato and his wife Eileen of Hazlet and Ann-Marie Gray and her husband Michael of Moorestown; grandchildren Lauren Moore, Michael DiMartino, and Jude Gray; his Best Friend Meg Imperato; and siblings Mary Barlow, Angelina Bond and her husband Robert, Frances Viet and her husband Robert and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held for Vincent on Monday August 31, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 with a prayer service during the visitation at approximately 8PM. Family and friends are invited back to the funeral home on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 95 Kings Highway, New Rochelle, NY 10801.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Monmouth County S.P.C.A at 260 Wall Street Eatontown, New Jersey 07724 by mail or by calling them at 1-732-542-0040.

To offer the family of Vincent your condolences, please visit our website at www.dayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
AUG
31
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
AUG
31
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
SEP
1
Service
10:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
SEP
1
Interment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
